Dharmendra reminds all to wear mask as Maharashtra records new high

Mumbai :

The 85-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a throwback black-and-white photograph, where he can be seen sitting with sliced watermelons and a knife.





"Mask laga kar baith..... tere tarboz koi nahin kharede ga.......lock down ko lock karna hai ..... to do gaz ki doori aur mask zarori, (wear a mask and sit, nobody is going to buy your watermelons, we have to lock the lockdown, maintain social distance and wear a mask)," Dharmendra captioned his photo.





The actor's tweet comes a day after Maharashtra registered 25,833 new Covid cases on Thursday, a new high in the state surpassing the previous single-day peak of 24,886 cases registered on September 11 last year.





Among other celebrities who tweeted concern was Ronnie Screwvala.





"Don't let your guard and mask down. Covid cases are rising alarmingly. Be sensitive and sensible! #COVID-19," tweeted Screwvala.



