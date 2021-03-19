Richard Gere’s ‘Hachi: A Dog’s Tale’ to get Chinese Remake

Los Angeles :

According to Variety, the movie started production on Thursday and is scheduled to premiere on New Year's Eve.





Filmmaker Xu Ang, who previously directed Chinese version of Reginald Rose’s “Twelve Angry Men", titled “12 Citizens" (2014), is set to helm the "Hachi..." remake.





The movie is produced by iQiyi Films and executive produced by Taiwanese veteran Yeh Jufeng.





The story focuses on a strong between a dog and his owner that the canine continues to await his master at the same downtown spot, where he used to get off work, every day for an entire decade after the man dies.





Feng will essay the role of the master, while Chen is set to play his character's wife.





The true story of a faithful Akita named Hachi also has been the subject 1987''s Japanese movie “Hachiko Monogatari".