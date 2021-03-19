Urvashi Rautela to make her debut in Tamil with Legend

Chennai :

The Pagalpanti actress along with Saravanan recently wrapped up the shooting of a romantic number in Kulu.





The exclusive update we hear is that the film has been titled Legend. Sources from the tinseltown told DT Next, “Legend Saravanan plays a scientist in the film. After wrapping up the portions in Kulu and Manali, the team has been shooting in Chennai in a laboratory set up.”





It was rumoured that Urvashi Rautela has replaced Geethika Tiwary as the movie’s heroine. “This is a double-heroine subject and you would see them in either half of the movie.” Talking about the upcoming schedules, the source added, “There are a few more portions left to be shot and once the COVID situation gets better, the team is leaving abroad to shoot another song.”





Directed by JD-Jerry Legend has a star cast of Prabhu, Vivekh, Nasser, Vijayakumar, Latha and Kovai Sarala. Legend has its music by Harris Jeyaraj and cinematography by Velraj.