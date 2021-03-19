Urvashi Rautela to make her debut in Tamil with Legend

Actress Urvashi Rautela was officially announced to be playing one of the female leads in Legend Saravanan’s film along with the on location pictures on Thursday. They went viral on the internet.
Chennai:
The Pagalpanti actress along with Saravanan recently wrapped up the shooting of a romantic number in Kulu.
The exclusive update we hear is that the film has been titled Legend. Sources from the tinseltown told DT Next, “Legend Saravanan plays a scientist in the film. After wrapping up the portions in Kulu and Manali, the team has been shooting in Chennai in a laboratory set up.”
It was rumoured that Urvashi Rautela has replaced Geethika Tiwary as the movie’s heroine. “This is a double-heroine subject and you would see them in either half of the movie.” Talking about the upcoming schedules, the source added, “There are a few more portions left to be shot and once the COVID situation gets better, the team is leaving abroad to shoot another song.”
Directed by JD-Jerry Legend has a star cast of Prabhu, Vivekh, Nasser, Vijayakumar, Latha and Kovai Sarala. Legend has its music by Harris Jeyaraj and cinematography by Velraj.
