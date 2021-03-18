Kangana: Youngsters in ripped jeans shouldn't look like homeless beggars

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday joined the social media conversation that has followed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's controversial comment about women wearing ripped jeans.
If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days #RippedJeansTwitterpic.twitter.com/hc14cLxQDE— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021
Conversations