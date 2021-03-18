Ilaiyaraaja has touched many lives with his music: Vivekh

Chennai :

“This lockdown I was left alone with piano — the one with which my late son used to play with. I decided that I should play Idhazhil Kadhai Yezhudhum Neram Idhu because it’s isn’t a song that can be easily played. It belongs to Lalitha raga. I recorded a video and wanted to show it to maestro. I paid a visit to his new studio and played it to him,” Vivekh told DT Next. The actor told us he couldn’t catch Ilaiyaaraja’s reaction as he was masked. “The man with an open heart had his face masked,” he laughed. “So, I couldn’t see his reaction but I am sure he liked it,” he added. Vivekh presented Ilaiyaraaja with a Buddha statue and also had his piano autographed by the composer. “Along with his photograph, he had signed it saying Irai Arul Niraiga (May you be abundantly blessed by God). I wish he could play the piano soon,” said a visibly emotional Vivekh.





Apart from being an actor, Vivekh spends most of his time composing music. “Music has always been my passion. I never had a proper guru. I learnt music listening to Ilaiyaraaja sir’s songs. We have a harmonium at our house that was given to my grand mom by someone who owed her 80 bucks. We kept it in the attic and took it out only on Saraswathi Pooja. I played Annakili song in it for the first time. In fact, Ilaiyaraaja sir named my eldest daughter Amritha Nandhini. I keep telling people that he is one composer who never goes clubbing but all the clubs that play Tamil music cannot do without his songs. He has been a part of our lives post six in the evening and has touched upon our lives unintentionally with his music,” he opened up. On the workfront Vivekh said, “I have Indian 2 left to be shot, and I am awaiting the release of Yaadhum Oorey Yaavarum Kelir. Apart from these, I have Dhanush-Selvaraghavan, Legend Saravanan film and another movie with Ashok Selvan.”