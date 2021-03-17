Rajini resumes Annaatthe shoot, doctors present on sets

Chennai :

The shooting of the film is taking place at a film studio on OMR and has been progressing at a rapid pace. A source in the know of things told DT Next, “It has been three days since Rajinikanth has joined the sets of Annaatthe. Jagapathi Babu too has joined the sets and plays important role. There are doctors deployed on the film sets in case of emergency.” The unit will shoot in Chennai till the second week of April. “The team will shift to Pollachi and Coimbatore for further schedules. Annaatthe will release on Deepavali as per the announcement.”





There were also reports doing the rounds on Wednesday evening that the shoot has been stopped yet again after corona scare on the sets. However, sources in the film unit refuted the rumours and called it baseless. Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siruthai Siva, Khushbhu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film. Vetri is handling the camera for the project while Imman is composing the music.