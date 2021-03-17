Vaani Kapoor: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' required a body type I never had

Mumbai :

"I have always tried to be fit but 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a film that has really pushed me to work harder and to my limits. To pull off my role, I put myself through a grind that wasn't easy. It was what (director) Abhishek Kapoor saw me have on-screen and I dived headlong into the process of achieving this body type for the film," Vaani said.





The actress claims the film is a huge milestone in her career.





"I wanted to give it all. It required me to achieve a body type that I never had before. Of course, I wanted to nail this role and took this challenge head-on. I needed to appear like a really fit girl. I literally exhausted myself training," she said.





Vaani added: "After a difficult lockdown period and with almost no training, I had to spring back with rigorous workout sessions every day, but when I saw myself on the monitor, I felt it was all worth it".





"Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" is set to release on July 9.



