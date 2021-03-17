First part of Kottravai trilogy wrapped up

Chennai :

“The first part is called Kottravai: The Legacy for which we have completed the shoot for 45 days across Karaikudi and Chennai. The story isn’t something that could be told in one part. Hence we have named the first part as The Legacy and two more parts will follow,” CV Kumar told DT Next. Divulging more details, he said, “The first part will lay a solid platform for the second and third. This isn’t a franchise film where each part would have a climax or a standalone movie where people can miss the first part and catch up with the story in the second. Like The Lord of The Rings, the story will keep moving on with each part and the climax of the film will unfold in the third part. In the second you would witness the epic scenes of this fact and fiction film.”





Kumar added that the unit is focused on the post production currently. “We are commencing the dubbing of the film next week. So far it has shaped up well and has added to our excitement,” he told us. The second part of Kottravai will go on floors in the second half of the year. “We are planning to shoot in Rajasthan in June or July as the scenes will be made in a huge scale with palaces and horses in the backdrop,” concluded Kumar.





Jointly produced by Thirukumaran Enterainments and Dr K Prabhu’s Mayil Films, Kottravai will have Rajesh Kanagasabai, Vela Ramamoorthy, Anupama Kumar, Gaurav Narayanan, and Pawan playing key roles. The film will have its music by Ghibran, cinematography by Prakash Rudra, and editing by Ignatious Aswin.