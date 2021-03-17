Kishore plays PT teacher in Rajakku Rajada

Chennai :

The film is a musical produced and directed by Dhirav. He is the co-director of the National-award winning Kuttram Kadithal and assisted the screenplay for Jyotika’s Magalir Mattum.





Talking about the film, he said, “Rajakku Rajada will have all elements of a family drama that revolves around a father-daughter bonding. Kishore, who often appears in rugged roles, will be seen in a contrasting shade as a subtle family man handling emotions and reflecting life like an ordinary person. He plays a physical education teacher in a private school.”