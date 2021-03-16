James Bond villain Yaphet Kotto passes away

Los Angeles :

Kotto played the role of Dr Kanaga, a.k.a Mr Big, in the film that stars Roger Moore as Agent 007 and Jane Seymour as Solitaire, Kananga's psychic and Bond's love interest.





The news of his demise was announced by Kotto's wife, Sinahon Thessa.





"I'm saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. This is a very painful moment for me to inform you all fans, friends and family of my husband. You still have plan to release your book and build a religious organization based on Yogananda's Teachings. You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also," Thessa wrote on Facebook.





She went on to say: "A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. One of the best actor in Hollywood a Legend. Rest in Peace Honey, I'm gonna miss you everyday, my best friend, my rock. I love you and you will always be in my heart. Till we meet again."





Kotto died in Philippines but the cause of death is yet unknown. He was married thrice and is survived by six children.





Besides "Live And Let Die", Kotto has also been part of films such as Ridley Scott's 1979 cult hit "Alien", and films like "The Running Man" and "Midnight Run" in the eighties.





The late actor received an Emmy nomination for playing former Ugandan President Idi Amin in the 1977 film "Raid On Entebbe".



