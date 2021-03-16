'The Big Bull' to have OTT release on April 8

Mumbai :

"Introducing The Big Bull... The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March.#TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @disneyplushotstarvip, stay tuned! #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex," wrote Ajay, about the film which will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.





Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and involvement in financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.





The subject was made into a popular web series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" by Harshad Mehta last year.