Mani Seiyon to direct Sundar’s crime thriller

Director Mani Seiyon, who had previously directed Sibi Sathyaraj’s Kattapaava Kaanom will now direct Sundar C in lead role.
Chennai: Touted to be a crime thriller, the film stars Chandini Tamilarasan and Hebah Patel as female leads. Produced by VR Della Film Factory, the film was formally launched in Chennai on Monday. The untitled project also stars Abirami Venkatachalam, Kamal Kamaraj, Murugadoss and Rajkumar in pivotal roles. While Santhosh Dayanidhi is composing the music, Mani Perumal is cranking the camera for this film. Sundar C recently wrapped up the shoot of his directorial Aranmanai 3 that stars Arya and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. The third instalment of the horror franchise was shot across Chennai and Rajkot.
