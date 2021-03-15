BTS lit up the Grammys stage with 'Dynamite'

Seoul :

Pop heroes BTS set the stage afire with a virtual performance of their hit single "Dynamite" at the 63rd Grammy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday.





The septet performed "Dynamite" in a pre-recorded video, taking their dynamic gig from the Grammys stage to a rooftop overseeing a breathtaking night view of the South Korean Capital city.





"It's an honour to have our stage at the Grammy Awards, coupled with the nomination along with the other amazing musicians in our category. It's a significant moment for us. We owe everything to ARMY. We will keep going for our next goal," the boys had said in a statement, before their performance.





This year, the band earned their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but they lost out to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.





This is the third consecutive year that BTS has participated at the Grammy Awards. In 2019, they first appeared as presenters for Best R&B Album, and last year the band took the stage for "Old Town Road" alongside Lil Nas X and other performers.



