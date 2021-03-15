Benedict Cumberbatch opens up on 'Sherlock' season 5

Los Angeles :

"I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin (Freeman, who plays the role of Dr. Watson) and all the other key players involved," he said during an interview with Collider.com.





"So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now," added Cumberbatch.





The fourth season's last episode, "The Final Problem" aired on BBC, and Netflix in 2017.



