National award-winning director Jananathan passes away

Chennai :

Jananathan was rushed to the hospital on Thursday afternoon after his assistants found him unconscious at his Mylapore residence. He was put on ventilator support since then before he succumbed to cardiac arrest. Doctors informed his friends and family members that he was brain dead. Despite their continuous treatment, Jananathan passed away today, he was 61 and unmarried.





Jananthan is known for his films like Iyarakai, Peraanmai, E, Booloham and produced Purambokku Engira Podhuvudaimai apart from directing it. He recently wrapped up the shoot of Laabam, a political thriller with Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan and was working on the film’s post production. Laabam will release posthumously in May with the help of Jananathan’s assistants.





Born in Vadaseri, Thanjavur, Jananathan assisted directors such as B Lenin, Bharathan, Vincent Selva and Keyar before making his debut with Iyarkai. His film revolved around communism and revolutionised Tamil cinema. A staunch communist, who had Karl Marx as his role model coincidentally breathed his last on the latter’s death anniversary. Condolences poured in from the film industry on social media. The funeral will take place in Mylapore on Monday morning.