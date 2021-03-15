It was not easy to play George Kutty: Mohanlal

Chennai :

Mohanlal, who played the role of George Kutty in the film, said that these scenes required him to not show any emotions, which was tricky. “You’re not supposed to show your emotions on your face, it’s more of reacting. Acting is make-belief. So, you are hearing something, and you have to respond. So, if you respond in a proper way, then you’ll be caught. You’re not supposed to do that. George Kutty cannot show any kind of real emotions on his face. So, he has to play the real emotion inside and he has to bring some other kind of emotions on his face. It is not that easy,” he said.