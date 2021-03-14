Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra expecting 2nd child

Mumbai :

In the pictures, both Geeta and Harbhajan as well as their daughter Hinaya are dressed in blue. In one of the pictures, both Harbhajan and Hinaya are hugging the baby bump. In another picture, Hinaya is holding a black t-shirt with the words "Soon to be a big sister" printed on it and in another one Hinaya is seen kissing the bump. Geeta captioned the pictures as: "Coming soon... July 2021".





Geeta and Harbhajan got married in October 2015 after a courtship of five years. The two had an intimate wedding in Jalandhar. After a year, in 2016, they gave birth to Hinaya.



