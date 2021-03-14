Parineeti Chopra urges Zomato to 'publicly report the truth'

Mumbai :

She wrote, "Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy @zomatoin." The model-turned-make up artiste posted a video on social media, in which she claimed that the delivery agent punched her.





Zomato has temporarily suspended the delivery agent and is covering his legal costs. The company is also covering the medical expenses of the model-turned-make up artiste.





Meanwhile, Parineeti will be seen in the films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina. Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film will see actor Arjun Kapoor play the role of a cop and Parineeti essays the role of an ambitious girl working in the corporate sector. Saina, a biopic based on the life of badminton ace Saina Nehwal, is directed by Amole Gupte and will release on March 26.