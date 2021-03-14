National award winning director SP Jananathan dies due to cardiac arrest

Chennai :

Director SP Jananathan, who is popularly known for directing Tamil films like Iyarkai, Peranmai, E, Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest.





He was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday after his assistants found him unconscious at his residence. Unfortunately, the director did not respond well to the treatment and passed away today morning.





His first film as director was 'Iyarkai', which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil in 2004. S P Jananathan turned producer with the movie 'Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai'. The director's last film is 'Laabam', starring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.