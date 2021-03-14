Shoot of Ini Oru Kaadhal Seivom progressing at a rapid pace

Chennai :

“We have a few more days of shoot left. This is a rom-com that takes place in an IT backdrop. The story revolves around how two people in a relationship part ways. The guy then realises that his ex-girlfriend would end up with the wrong person and saves her. Whether or not they get back together is what Ini Oru Kaadhal Seivom. The actors are all newcomers. Apart from Chennai, we also shot the film in Kodai. We will be shifting to another location for a song soon,” he told DT Next. Produced by Epic Theatres, the film has music by Revaa.