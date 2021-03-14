Malvi hits the right notes with Avan Paathu Sirikala

Chennai :

“These are huge laurels and I should say people are being kind,” Malvi Sundaresan tells DT Next. The singer has carved a niche for herself with songs like Kai Korkka Needhan and Nira from Siddharth’s Takkar. On her collaboration with composer Nivas K Prasanna after Takkar, she says “Apart from recording for Nivas, I also assist him. I have been a witness to him bringing out the best in other singers in recording sessions. That’s what he did when it came to me as well when I was in front of the mic crooning for Kodiyil Oruvan.Nira was in fact the second song I had recorded for him. The first one will be out soon and Avan Paathu Sirikala is the third.”





Malvi terms Avan Paathu Sirikala as her ‘special song’. “Not because this is my solo song but the learning in the process of recording — especially the way I had to emote the lyrics or to bring out the flavour of the song. It had a petrichor feel to it apart from the naivety. All these qualities culminated to make Avan Paathu Sirikala a unique experience,” adds the singer. Malvi ascertains that she wasn’t intimidated by the kind of attention that she will draw by crooning a solo number after sharing the mic with Sid Sriram and Gautham Menon for Nira. “It was the other way round. I felt that I had a lot to prove with Nira as there are names like Sid and Gautham Menon. In Avan Paathu Sirikala, people will be all ears to me as I am the only singer. On her upcoming projects, Malvi reveals, “I sang for Vijay Sethupathi’s Yaadhum Oorey Yaavarum Kelir and for his short web film Mugizh that has music by a female composer named Revaa. Apart from these, I have recorded a couple of songs for debutant composer Guna Balasubramanian,” she concludes.