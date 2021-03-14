Prateik Babbar inspired by Chris Hemsworth for new action role

Chennai :

“In the show we have tried to do actions that are raw, rugged and real, and we got the inspiration from Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction’. So yes, the action is very much like ‘Extraction’. I really put a lot of hard work and real-time action,” Prateik said.





In the trailer, one can see a few of Prateik’s action sequences. The actor goes shirtless and flaunts a well-toned body.





“I wish that after watching the show, I can inspire our amazing hardworking police force to hit the gym, exercise and feel fit, look good. They already do so much for our protection, with a well-built body they are going to look real-life heroes by all means!” he said.





The story of the show revolves around the investigation of a mysterious murder, and involves dark web.





Emphasising the relevance of the story in the present time, Pratiek said, “ We all know that social media is such an integral part of our life and we get connected with so many people, communities through social media. There is a lot of positivity social media has to offer, but there is the flipside of toxicity, too. We know about trolling, abusive language, and negative content. In our show, we address the dark web, in which the crime rate is increasing. Innocent people are being exploited, even murdered, and when they enter that cycle they just do it unknowingly. I hope, after watching the show, people become more aware and conscious. The virtual world is part of our life but we really have to use the power of it responsibly.”





The show, also featuring Ashish Vidyarthi, Shiv Panditt, Simran Kaur, Ruhi Singh among others, streams on MX Player from March 12.