Aahana Kumra has a 'new travelling face'

Published: Mar 13,202111:23 PM by IANS

Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra on Saturday shared a photo from Jaipur airport where she can be seen wearing a Kung Fu Panda mask.

Image courtesy: IANS
The actress, seated in a flight, looks unrecognisable thanks to the mask, and lets her enjoy a whole lot of anonymity while travelling.

"Ok! I got this all figured out! My new #TravellingFace #KungFuPanda #Po #travel #travelphotography #mask #wearamask," Aahana captioned her post.

Aahana recently concluded shooting for her upcoming film, Madhur Bhandarkar's "India Lockdown".

Sharing the news on Instagram on Friday, the actress wrote: "#IndiaLockdown ki wrap pawri ho rahi hai!!And everyone's invited!! With the king of jalwa @imbhandarkar."

The story of the film revolves around the universal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, irrespective of strata and demographics.

The film also features Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad and Prakash Belawadi in key roles.

