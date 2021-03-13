Taylor Swift on Grammys: Lucky to still be part of this night

Los Angeles :

This year, Swift is in the reckoning across six categories, and is expected to win big. She has nominations in the categories of Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her album "Folklore", and her song "Cardigan" is a contender for the Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo awards. Swift is also nominated in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Exile" (featuring Bon Iver), and Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Beautiful Ghosts".





"I feel pretty lucky to still be a part of this night. I think the advice I would give myself when I was younger is probably to, when things get hard, always focus on how much I love music," the 31-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight.





She opened up on a vital lesson she has learnt along the way in her years as a pop icon.





"People can reduce and criticise other elements. It sounds really, really simple, but loving the actual making of music and the playing of music is what I think has really helped me balance things," she said.