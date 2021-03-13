Katherine Heigl's beau Josh Kelley comforts her during 'health crisis'

Los Angeles :

"First trip since the start of the pandemic is back to L.A. to deal with a herniated disk in my neck," she wrote alongside a video she posted, of her husband, singer Josh Kelley, singing along with a coffee maker in bed.





"Thank God for @joshbkelley for not only coming with me to hold my hand but for providing me with some very much needed comedic relief! I mean...only Josh can or would harmonize with the coffee maker!" she further wrote.





In another video post by Heigl, from inside the hospital, Kelley jokes about Heigl's "absolutely gorgeous" brains.





"Another @joshbkelley gem. This is definitely the guy you want by your side during a health crisis. Though...I don't think I'd bring him to the OB with me. Those jokes would just be too far," she wrote alongside the video, on Instagram.