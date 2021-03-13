Selena Gomez: 'Revelacion' is homage to my heritage

Los Angeles :

"The project is really an homage to my heritage. A lot of my fan base is Latin, and I've been telling them this album was going to happen for years. But the fact that it's coming out during this specific time is really cool," Gomez told Vogue about the Extended Play (EP), as reported by People magazine.





In another interview to LA Times, the 28-year-old superstar revealed that while Spanish is her mother-tongue, it was frustrating, at times to record songs in the language.





"There's a lot of slang that I needed to learn. Spanish changes generationally as well as (geographically). Sometimes I was like, 'Wait! Hang on! I need to understand!' There would be moments where I would end the (recording) session because I would get so frustrated," she said.





"Not just trying to create an album from my basement, but making it sound authentic -- that's something that requires meticulous care. But now, I think I actually sound better in Spanish than I do in English," Selena quipped.