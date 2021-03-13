Kim's two-piece wisdom: Zone out, focus on you

Los Angeles :

In the image, Kim is seen posing for the camera on a recliner chair by the pool. She flaunts her tiny waist and hourglass body in a dark brown bikini. To complete her look she wears sunglasses and has her hair into two pigtails.





"Zone out and focus on you," she wrote as the caption.





The socialite, who has filed for divorce from rapper husband Kanye West, currently has over 4.1 million likes in the picture.





On the professional front, Kim and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, along with their mother Kris Jenner, are getting into the greeting cards business. They have decided to name their brand Kardashian Kards.