Urvashi Rautela performs 'striptease', shares video

New Delhi :

The actress also announced a second part of "Love dose", her viral hit song in collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh from his 2014 album "Desi Kalakaar".





Urvashi performed the striptease during an event in the city where she shared the stage with Honey Singh.





In a video shared by the actress on Instagram, Urvashi can be seen dancing with the rapper to "Love dose", while she opens a balloon sleeve from her satin dress and throws it at the crowd. The actress then quickly pulls up a part of her off-shoulder dress which was coming down.

Seeing Urvashi, Honey Singh quips: "main kya fekoon? (What do I throw?)"





Sharing the video on Instagram, Urvashi wrote: "MY FIRST SEXY STRIPTEASE EVER KING LEGENDARY @yoyohoneysingh BROUGHT THE HOUSE DOWN & SET THE STAGE ON FIRE WITH OUR ICONIC #LOVEDOSE. LOVEDOSE PART 2 COMING SOON."





REPLY THE ANSWER ON THE COMMENTS BELOW. @singhstamusic @hommiedilliwala & @itsaslialfaaz thank you."





Urvashi will next be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the web series "Inspector Avinash".