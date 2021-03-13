Priyanka to Nick: Grateful for how you constantly show me your love

Mumbai :

Priyanka posted a string of pictures on Instagram. One image has Nick shaking hands with an astronaut figurine while another features a photograph of the actress posing with a spaceman mannequin.





"Congratulations Nick.. I know how personal this one is to you and I'm so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all...A BANGER! I love you. Check it out world. #Spaceman," Priyanka wrote as the caption.





Spaceman is Jonas' fourth studio album and is scheduled to release on March 12. The album is also Nick Jonas' first solo release as a singer since 2016.

The star couple will be announcing the Oscar nominations on March 15.