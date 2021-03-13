Shreya Ghoshal says her birthday this year is a 'special one', thanks fans

Mumbai :

"Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes that kept pouring in all day yesterday and still continuing. This one is truly a very special one. This soon-to-be-momma feels so grateful, loved and blessed!" tweeted Shreya.





The singer is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes that kept pouring in all day yesterday and still continuing ♥️♥️ This one is truly a very special one.

This soon-to-be-momma feels so grateful, loved and blessed! 🥰 👶🏻 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UpargngCJS — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) March 13, 2021

She recently announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post. The singer shared a photo flaunting her baby bump and wrote: "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."





The singer tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Shiladitya on February 5, 2015, in a traditional Bengali ceremony.