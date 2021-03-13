Vishal’s production house to continue making films

Chennai :

However, Vishal Film Factory denied this news and told DT Next, “VFF will continue to make films for years to come. In fact, our next film with debutant director Thu Pa Saravanan will also be produced by VFF. The post-production work is almost complete.”





The news came in the wake of Chakra’s box office numbers that claimed Vishal incurring huge losses. On his next film, the production house said, “The pre-production work for Thu Pa-Vishal film is almost complete. Vishal will return from Dubai in the next 10 days after finishing his portions for Enemy and will begin this project. The shoot of his next will go on floors on April 2.”





Apart from Enemy and the untitled project, Vishal has Thupparivaalan 2, which will be shot in London later this year and also the Hindi remake of Irumbu Thirai with Sonu Sood and his directorial in Telugu.