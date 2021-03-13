Chennai :

In the film, Kajal and Vishnu play siblings named Anu and Arjun respectively. The movie also has Suniel Shetty in an important role. Titled Mosagallu in Telugu, the Tamil, Hindi and Kannada versions have been titled Anu and Arjun while the Malayalam version has been titled Arjun and Anu. The story revolves around a large-scale IT scam that is inspired by true events. Directed by Hollywood filmmaker Jeffrey Gee Chin and bankrolled by 24 Frames Factory along with AVA Entertainment, Sam CS has composed the music. Sheldon Chau is the cinematographer while Goutham Raju is taking care of the editing.





Kajal, Vishnu Manchu’s Anu and Arjun to release on March 19