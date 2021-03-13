To-be-moms Neeti Mohan and Shreya Ghoshal exchange special birthday wishes

Chennai :

Posting a throwback picture with Shreya, where the two hold coffee mugs, Neeti wrote, “Last year we were doing cheers with coffee and this year will cheer with our respective babies. Happy Birthday Shreya Goshal. You are and will always be an inspiration. May God bless you with the healthiest pregnancy, delivery, and motherhood.





Neeti, who is married to actor Nihar Pandya, is five months pregnant and often shares pictures flaunting her baby bump.





Shreya shared the news of her pregnancy earlier this month. The singer married Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015.