Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd returns to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Los Angeles

This came right after another popular character Andrew DeLuca, played by Giacomo Gianniotti, died on the show.





The teaser features Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek reuniting on a beach. Meredith is currently unconscious on the show, after being infected with Covid.





According to etonline.com, the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital can be seen dealing with the trauma of DeLuca's death, as he was stabbed. Dr Webber, essayed by actor James Pickens Jr, tries to encourage the doctors by saying: "Grey Sloan is a family and Andrew DeLuca was a member of that family," Webber rallies the troops, as Owen picks up DeLuca's badge."





Dempsey's character was killed in season 11 of the show after a road accident. His was one of the most popular characters on the show and was also referred to as McDreamy in the story due to his good looks.