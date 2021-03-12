Armaan Malik: Wouldn't like to make Hindi version of 'Butta Bomma'

Mumbai :

"I think that song is special in that language only. I would not like to make a Hindi version of 'Butta Bomma'," he says of the song, filmed on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in last year's blockbuster Telugu film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo".





On the success of the single, Armaan said: "I was very happy to see that my non-Hindi song became a huge hit throughout the country. David Warner made a video on the song as well."





The song composed by S Thaman has seen 559 million hits so far.





Talking about his future projects, he said: "My song from the movie 'Saina' is going to be out soon. I have some non-filmy songs as well, which will be released in Hindi and English. Then, I also have two very big songs to be released in Telugu, and I am very excited about the same."