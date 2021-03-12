Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra Jonas for 'Super Soul'

Washington :

The interview will premiere on March 20 on discovery+, and it will be a part of the all-new slate of 'Super Soul', hosted by Oprah and produced by OWN.





This thought-provoking and thrilling interview will give audiences a closer look into The 'Baywatch' star's journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas and her New York Times best-selling memoir, 'Unfinished.' Discovery+ dropped a 30 seconds promo of the special show that opens to an all-smiles Priyanka Chopra Jonas and it, later on, showcases the other show guests to appear on 'Super Soul with Oprah Winfrey'.





In the video, the 67-year-old actor said, "I just love being able to have thought-provoking, heart-expanding talks with people who inspire us all - to think about the deeper meaning of life, and that's why I am thrilled to announce Super Soul, has a brand new home on Discovery Plus- an exciting new season of interviews." The clip then showcases Winfrey as she talks with the 'Isn't It Romantic' actor and says, "You and Nick hope to have a family one day?"





Post which the frame captures a contemplating Priyanka as she is about to answer the question. The interview with Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul's, 'Super Soul' series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show 'Super Soul Sunday'.





Including the 'Fashion' actor, the series will also include intimate conversations between Oprah Winfrey and thought leaders, spiritual teachers, celebrities and authors like with prominent Industry luminaries Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines.