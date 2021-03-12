Elizabeth Olsen: Didn't know about Marvel's multiverse for a long time

Los Angeles :

Olsen's Marvel outing "WandaVision'' had Evan Peter's arrival as fake Pietro. Both the characters -- Wanda and Evan -- had been introduced by Marvel in the "Avengers" franchise. However, Olsen at that stage wasn't aware of the Marvel bosses' plans to start a Marvel multiverse.





After finishing her post production work for "WandaVision", Elizabeth, who played the role of Wanda Maximoff in Marvel's "Avengers" franchise, moved to London for the "Doctor Strange" sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch.





Talking about how she didn't know about the big plan while shooting "WandaVision", Olsen tells Variety.com: "I didn't know about the multiverse when we were filming this. So, I wouldn't assume that that's what was happening. I thought it was just a clever way to have a Pietro. I didn't understand the larger plan of the multiverse until I started working on "Multiverse," or whatever our movie's called, the "Doctor Strange" sequel."







