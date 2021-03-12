AR Rahman’s film 99 Songs in theatres on April 16

Chennai :

Rahman, who forays into scriptwriting and film production with the upcoming film, made the announcement on Twitter saying that the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Backed by Rahman’s production company YM Movies, 99 Songs is presented by Jio Studios. The film will play in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.





99 Songs is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, former frontman of the hardcore band Scribe.





Rahman has also composed the original score and 15 songs for the film, starring newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas.