Raghava Lawrence to play a negative role in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram?

Chennai :

To confirm this, we got in touch with a source in the know, who said, “Yes, Raghava Lawrence has been approached and he has given the nod to be a part of this project. However, it is not confirmed yet from Raaj Kamal Films as well as Lawrence. We will know about his participation in the film later this week.”





On the contrary, another source told DT Next, “Lawrence has been confirmed to play the villain, a role of a politician in Vikram. They are just finalising the remuneration and his dates for the film as Vikram is likely to go on floors in the second week of April. Lawrence will have to squeeze in the dates for Vikram as Chandramukhi 2 with P Vasu will commence in July. “Apart from that, he is also producing his brother’s acting debut and will also be directing another project later this year.”





The announcement of Lawrence in Vikram has surprised moviebuffs as the actor at the Darbar audio launch event said that he threw cowdung at Kamal’s posters as a young boy as he was an ardent Rajinikanth fan. This created a huge stir until Lawrence explained himself to Kamal Haasan at the latter’s residence. Vikram is an action thriller that will have it’a music by Anirudh Ravichander.