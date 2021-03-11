Hindi Bigg Boss 10 fame Lokesh Sharma to play an adult film actor in ‘Mayakut’

Chennai :

He is coming up with a feature film Myakut, directed and acted by him which will be releasing on 12th March on Amazon Prime and MXPlayer. It also stars Ex Big Boss contestant Lokesh Sharma in female lead.





On talking about the film he shares,"The film is about a sheep Shepherd guy who by default starts watching X-rates film on phone and then he finds himself in a big struggle to save his life. I was looking to make a thriller but with some different element. So I thought of subject of porn addiction amongst the youth these days. But here also I thought that for city crowd the impact of porn addiction is different than for a rural youth who is unaware of glamour or hardly seen any such thing. Hence decided to make it in the valleys of Kashmir. So his addiction makes thatcsheep shepherd a slave.

















On talking about the challenges faced while shooting in Kashmir he adds,"The process was very unpredictable as on every stage I thought the project will end here whether it was to shoot on Himalayas with 9 hours of walk to reach there as I had to convience 40 crew members for there safety and make arrangements for 1 month of schedule. Also it was challenging to find female lead for the project as the role was quite challenging and bold. But I'm glad that Lokesh took up the part. She did very well during the workshops and played her part extremely well."