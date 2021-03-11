Alia Bhatt tests negative for COVID-19, resumes work

Mumbai :

Speculation was rife about Bhatt being dignosed with COVID-19 after her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has been shooting for “Gangubai Kathiawadi” with Bhatt, tested positive for the novel coronavirus early this week.





Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to thank her well wishers and inform she was under isolation for some time.





“I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all! #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHaiZaroori,” she wrote.





The actor urged people to maintain social distancing and wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.





On the work front, Bhatt is awaiting the release of “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, directed by Bhansali and director Ayan Mukerji’s three-part fantasy trilogy “Brahmastra”.









She will also be seen in director S S Rajamouli's upcoming Telugu period action drama "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR").





The actor recently announced that she will star and co-produce “Darlings”, which is backed by Shah Rukh Khan''s Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhatt''s banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.