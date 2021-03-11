Kareena wishes niece Samiera on her birthday

Mumbai :

Sharing a throwback picture of her with Karisma's kids Samiera and Kiaan, Kareena referred to Samiera as "our first born baby". The image appears to be from a holiday as a suitcase can be seen in the image and the three seem to be at an airport.





"You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby Happy birthday Samuuuu," she captioned the picture.





Reacting to her post, her close friend Malaika Arora shared two heart emojis.





Meanwhile, Kareena and actor Saif Ali Khan were blessed with their second baby last month. The actress shared a glimpse of the little one in a 'Women's Day post on Instagram recently.



