Priyanka and Nick to announce Oscar nominations

Los Angeles :

The two posted a video to share the information. The nominations will be announced via global live screening.





In the video, Priyanka says: "Tell me we're annoucing the Oscar nominations without telling me we're announcing the Oscar nominations."

Nick joins in, and says: "Um, you sort of just told everyone already that we're announcing the Oscar nominations."





She appears to be confused, but then says: "Well, that is good enough, we are announcing the Oscar nominations! Catch us live!"





Priyanka also wonders if she could announce the oscar nominations on her own, without Nick. She captioned the video saying: "Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5.19 am PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars."





The Academy Awards official Twitter handle also shared the news.





"Who's excited for #OscarNoms? Join @priyankachopra and @nickjonas here on Monday at 5.19am PDT," the Academy posted.



