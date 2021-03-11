When Chrissy Teigen offended Katy Perry

Los Angeles :

Chrissy was in conversation with host Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" when she recalled meeting Katy at the recent Presidential Inauguration. Chrissy was at the event rooting for her husband, singer John Legend, while Katy had performed her popular track "Firework".





"I remember I was so scared because we ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things. I always get so nervous, and I say faux pas, and then I hadn't seen Katy for so long. I was like, 'Oh, I typically hate Fireworks, but that was amazing, that was beautiful.' And then I think she heard that I said I hate 'Firework' -- like the song," Chrissy recalled.





She says she regrets not being able to clarify herself.







