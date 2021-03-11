Janhvi Kapoor: Every actor is plagued with self-doubt

Mumbai :

Daughter of late superstar Sridevi, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with "Dhadak". The film fared below expectaion. She has since then been appreciated for her roles in the OTT-released films "Ghost Stories" and "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl". The element of self-doubt, it seems, has worked well in transforming her for the better.





"Self doubt is a part of every actor's journey. I think every actor is plagued with self-doubt but at least it pushes me to do better," Janhvi told IANS.





The actress currently awaits the release of the horror comedy "Roohi". She says she doesn't think about taking up scripts in accordance to genres.





"There are directors I really want to work with. I don't even know if I think in accordance to genre. I want to do stories. I want to tell stories," says Janhvi.



