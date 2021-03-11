After Fredrick opts out, Thiagarajan to helm Andhagan

Chennai :

It was also announced that the film is titled Andhagan and will be directed by JJ Fredrick of Ponmagal Vandhaal fame. In a twist to the tale, Fredrick has now walked out of the project and Thiagarajan has taken over the directorial of the film.





In a statement, Fredrick said, “This is to inform you all that, I’m not directing Andhagan. Goodluck to the team and thank you for your support and love.” Though reasons of Fredrick opting out of the project are unkown, the makers of the film Staar Movies launched the project on Wednesday. Andhagan will have Simran reprising the role of Tabu. The film also stars Karthik, Yogi Babu and Oorvasi in important roles. Andhagan will have its cinematography by Ravi Yadhav.