It took me five years to make Muddy: Pragabhal

Touted to be an adventurous action thriller, the film is produced by Prema Krishnadas under the banner PK7 Creations and will release across five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.





Talking about the film Pragabhal says, “ It took five years of preparation for me to make Muddy. Those who play lead roles spent two years to get real time experience in mud racing. I trained the main actors in off-road racing, we didn’t use any dupes (duplicates). I wanted guys who were adventurous and willing to invest the necessary time and energy for the film,” Pragabhal says. “The greatest challenge before me was introducing a sport like mud racing to viewers without losing its thrill and punch,” the filmmaker adds.