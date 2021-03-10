Neha Kakkar shares first look of Rubina-Abhinav's music video 'Marjaneya'

Mumbai :

The news was also shared by Rubina and Abhinav on their Instagram profiles. The music video will release on March 18. In the first look, Abhinav sports a blue and pink printed shirt with cream shorts, while Rubina stuns in an orange bikini top and sarong skirt.





Neha wrote on Wednesday: "Ahem ahem... Ladies and Ladies I assure you, you're all gonna love this one! #Marjaneya."





"Super excited to announce our #first feat @ashukla09 in @nehakakkar ‘s #marjaneya," Rubina posted.





Abhinav wrote: "Your Punjabi munda in Marjaneya ,with @rubinadilaik.....

@nehakakkar @babbu11111 @desimusicfactory @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661 @iamrajatnagpal @irajanbir."





The couple was last seen in the show Bigg Boss 14. Rubina walked away with the trophy a few weeks back.



