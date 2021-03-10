Cole Sprouse: I like to watch grown men cry

Los Angeles :

Incidentally, while the young actor worked with Sandler way back in 1999, in the film "Big Daddy", Barrymore co-starred with the comic superstar in films such as "50 First Dates", "Blended" and "The Wedding Singer".





The subject came up when Barrymore said: "I presented him (Sandler) an award around that time and I didn't want to write a speech because I like to speak off the cuff and from the heart, which is always more stomach churning and intimidating, and I made him tear up -- which I was very proud. Adam is just not a big crier so if you can get to him, I was like, ‘Good I want you to feel something'."





To which Sprouse replied: "I also like to watch grown men cry."





He also revealed while speaking to Barrymore that he had a crush on actress Jennifer Aniston when he filmed "Friends" with her.





"Yeah, I did. It actually made it quite difficult to work in front of her, I must admit. I was a child, I would stammer a lot and I would forget my lines. I feel like I'd maintain my composure a bit more effectively now but it was quite difficult when I was a kid. I was teased a little bit by the crew because they saw it and I would just forget and be looking at her, but then the whole world had a crush on Jennifer Aniston," Sprouse recalled.





His passion other than acting is archaeology. "I enjoy travelling quite a lot and it's very romantic. There's tremendous wisdom that comes from travelling and I believe the privilege of travelling is one of the greatest educations we can receive. I studied a profession that forced me to grow and learn. In a way, the study of Archaeology and travel became something I loved doing all the time," Sprouse said on the show that airs on Zee Cafe in India.



