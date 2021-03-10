Simran joins team of Chiyaan 60, cast opposite Vikram

Chennai :

This will be the third time that Vikram and Simran are sharing the screen space in Tamil after Pithamagan, and the soon-to-release Dhruva Natchathiram. Simran had earlier worked with Karthik Subbaraj in Petta.





The project will go on floors in Chennai on Wednesday as Vikram recently returned from Russia after wrapping up the schedule of Cobra. Chiyaan 60 will also be the first film in which Vikram and his son Dhruv will be sharing the screen space. Touted to be a thriller, Vani Bhojan plays another female lead who is also Vikram’s love interest.





This has added to the fans’ anticipation of what Vikram’s character would be in the project. However, Dhruv’s pair is kept under wraps and an official announcement will be made soon. Chiyaan 60 has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Vikram will shoot for 30 days in single stretch for the film before he moves on to the final schedule of Ponniyin Selvan in Jaipur.